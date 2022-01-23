Laura’s reopens with fresh new look & shopping experience

Cornwall Ontario – A popular Cornwall boutique gift shop has reopened its doors with a fresh new look, new products and two new faces at the helm.

Laura’s The Art of Living & Giving officially reopened on Saturday, January 15th following a two-week period that saw a change in ownership and a sweeping interior renovation of the Brookdale Avenue store.

New owners Carolyne O’Reilly and Jocelyn Nicholson have been busy putting their personal touches on the boutique – a mainstay of Cornwall’s retail scene for nearly three decades – and they are excited to open the doors and welcome customers once again.

“We’ve been talking about owning a business together for about 10 years now and we really wanted it to be in Cornwall,” said Ms. O’Reilly. “We are living out our dream now.”

Visitors can expect to find the same quality and variety of products that they have to come expect from Laura’s, covering everything from home decor, kitchenware and personal care products to flowers, women’s fashion, olive oils and much more.

In addition to that, the new ownership duo have added new product lines to the 6,000 square-foot shop – and they have plans for much more in the near future.

Along with a more spacious floor layout, the store now has a section devoted to local maker products. The items are all made within an hour of Cornwall, and there are plans to add more local maker products in the future.

The owners also plan to expand their line of women’s fashion and clothing and create a classroom that can be used by groups or community members for health and wellness programs, art programs and small meetings. An outdoor room is being set up to showcase outdoor items and plants year-round and a small cafe section is also in the works. There will also be a dedicated room for previously-loved items featuring restored antiques and other cool vintage finds.

“We want the store to keep the familiar Laura’s quality and feel while also introducing new elements,” said Ms. Nicholson. “We want to make it a full destination shopping experience for visitors to come to the store and spend time with friends or loved ones.”

The expansive size of the store gives Laura’s the freedom to offer a wide range of products to suit all tastes and budgets.

“We have a wide assortment of unique products available at a variety of price ranges that caters to all,” Ms. O’Reilly said.

In addition to the owners, Laura’s has five other staff members who have been busy rearranging and remodeling the boutique ahead of the reopening with the assistance of many friends and family members.

“We’re so grateful to be in Cornwall and we’re looking forward to what the future has in store,” Ms. Nicholson added.

In addition to the brick and mortar space, Laura’s is also planning to expand its website to offer a full online shopping experience in the near future.

About Laura’s – Laura’s The Art of Living & Giving

Laura’s The Art of Living and Giving gift store is located at 1140 Brookdale Avenue and is open seven days a week. For additional information please call 613-936-1777 or visit them online: