Doctor recruitment committee meets with Ministry of Health

January 24, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 47 min on January 24, 2022
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Nick Laurin
Doctor recruitment committee meets with Ministry of Health
Stock photo.

On January 24, 2022, the South Dundas and South Stormont Join Doctor Recruitment Committee held a meeting with the Ministry of Health, during the annual Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference.

Since 2020, South Dundas and South Stormont have been working to bring more physicians to their communities.

“We need the medical community to understand what we have known for some time in SDG: that we have a need for physicians to serve our communities,” said Mayor Bryan McGillis of South Stormont. “The data collected in this survey will be used to present a viable business case to physicians and medical practitioners looking to establish, expand or relocate their medical practice to a great community with a demonstrated need.”

The Committee’s efforts have gained two new physicians to help support the community. However, with the retirement of long-time doctors and ever-growing need, the Committee needs support from higher levels of government.

During the meeting, spokesperson for the Committee South Dundas Deputy Mayor Kristen Gardner highlighted key issues the two communities are facing. The Committee called upon the Ministry for more support for doctor recruitment efforts, equal opportunity healthcare in rural areas, and a more inclusive healthcare system that provides specialty services closer to home.

“But we also need to be heard and supported by our provincial partners and that’s what we aimed to achieve today. Rural community residents deserve equal opportunity to the healthcare spectrum,” said Gardner.

“Access to healthcare has long been an issue in our region, and as our communities continue to grow, we must make strides toward improving the healthcare services our residents receive,” added South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis. “In order to effectively do that, we need further support from all levels of government.”

It’s the Committee’s goal that the province will show their support and commit to become a stakeholder in rural physician recruitment and the advancement of rural healthcare.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

St. Lawrence College Adds EV Charging Stations
Regional News

St. Lawrence College Adds EV Charging Stations

Cornwall Ontario –  Drivers of electric cars can now get a charge while visiting the Cornwall campus of St. Lawrence College. The…

Attendance up for Alight at Night
Regional News

Attendance up for Alight at Night

MORRISBURG – One of the region’s largest winter events has returned to pre-pandemic attendance levels. Alight at Night at Upper Canada Village saw over 46,000 people…