United Counties receives 2022 budget

CORNWALL, Ontario – On January 24, 2022, the Council of the United Counties of SD&G officially passed their 2022 budget.

The approved 2022 budget results in an increase of the county property tax rates by 1.83%, and an increase for an average residential property of $30.02 (2.34%)

The 2022 county taxation total is $52,262,485, an increase of $1,571,575 (3.10%) from 2021, and SD&G residential properties assessed at $222,750 will increase by 0.50% from 2021.

SDG Financial Services Director, Rebecca Russel presented an overview of the 2022 budget to the Council, including adjustments made to the budget since their last budget meeting on December 8, 2021.

The adjustments made to the budget is to include the use of the Council Donation Reserve to fund $50,000 to the Ronald McDonald House for Charity, and to fund $12,000 for the purchase of defibrillators through the police surplus.

Other minor adjustments to the budget include an increase to the EOWC membership for the County Council ($8,000), a reduction in MPAC expenses based on the 2022 costs ($7,128), and reductions to the City of Cornwall’s shared services ($18,138).

After the adjustments, the 2022 budget has an overall decrease of $17,266.

The additional OCIF Funding in the amount of $1,057,462 is not included in the budget, and the eligible projects will be decided by Council at a future meeting.

“Overall, I know it’s a very quick budget. We didn’t have many changes to be made”, said SDG Financial Services Director, Rebecca Russel.

The Council is content with these changes, and officially approved the 2022 budget.

The tax rate and tax ratio by-laws will be brought to the February 2022 Council meeting.