Bell Let’s Talk today January 26

CORNWALL, Ontario – Today, eight branches of CMHA Ontario will be hosting two virtual panel discussions on Zoom and Facebook Live with mental health experts for Bell Let’s Talk.

Bell Let’s Talk launched in September of 2010, and since then has partnered with more than 1300 organizations to provide mental health support and services to individuals throughout Canada.

Bell donates 5 cents for every message of support sent. In 2021, Bell Let’s Talk set a new record by donating $7,958,671.75, for 159,173,435 messages.

According to the CMHA, a recent survey conducted by Nielsen Consumer Insights shows that 82 per cent of Canadians say they are comfortable speaking with others about mental health, compared to only 42 per cent in 2012

The CMHA Ontario provincial events includes:

Morning Panel Discussion – 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Lindsay Kirkland – Youth Mental Health Worker Don M – Health Equity Consultant Mitchell Roy – Diversity and Mental Health Volunteer Phoenix Whittaker – Two Spirit Outreach Worker



Evening Panel Discussion – 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Chantal Petrella – Mohawk College Professor : Health, Wellness & Fitness David McGinty – Retired Workplace Wellness Professor Kaya Bartlewski – Community Youth Leader Delaney G.A Drachenberg – Social Equity Activist Tvisha Injer – Internationally Trained Physician Prof. Tarek, Abu Noman – Imam, Brantford Mosque



Bell donates 5 cents Canadian to mental health services for every eligible text, local or long distance call, Tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk. Bell will also donate 5 cents for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat lens.

For information on mental health support and services throughout Canada, download the Bell Let’s Talk toolkit.

Register for the CMHA Ontario Zoom panel discussions:

9:30am- 10:30am -Morning Event: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pj2uZGpGTNuxFEKzehA97w

7:00pm- 8:30pm -Evening Event: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JnOnm0moTtWPxHujPkuzUQ

For more information visit the CMHA Facebook page, or contact Mental Health Promoter, Angela D’Alessio, by calling 613-551-9253, or by email dalessioa@cmha-east.on.ca.