Township of South Stormont Meets with Province to Lobby for Support for Ingleside Wastewater Treatment Plant

South Stormont, ON – At the 2022 Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference, held virtually, a delegation from the Township of South Stormont met representatives from three different ministries. The delegations discussed the need for infrastructure funding support to expand the Ingleside wastewater treatment plant with the Honourable Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, as well as the Honourable Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training, and Skills Development, and Jim McDonnel, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The existing wastewater treatment facility has reached 95% capacity, which has stalled residential, commercial and industrial development that would allow our municipality to grow and prosper. Estimated costs to expand the wastewater treatment facility to service Ingleside growth is $38.4M, making funding the entire project without financial support from the upper levels of government an impossible task.

“Ingleside is full of untapped potential that is hindered by capacity issues at the wastewater treatment facility,” says South Stormont Mayor, Bryan McGillis. “With hundreds of residential units awaiting additional capacity to begin construction, as well as exciting new commercial and recreational expansions on the horizon, we are working hard to gain support from our provincial and federal partners to see this project through.”

The Township is seeking a minimum 2/3 contribution from senior levels of government to help fund the facility expansion.

The Township delegation has proposed additional options for consideration, including a multi-phase approach that could address some immediate needs in the first phase, with eyes to complete two additional phases to reach a final plant capacity of 5400 cu. m. per day.

The expansion of the wastewater facility in Ingleside has been identified as the number one priority in the Township’s Community Strategic Plan as it will allow for continued growth and prosperity for the region. Direct and indirect new jobs will be added to the region, as well as new single and multi-residential housing developments which will help address concerns of an inflated housing market as well as the need for diversified housing in our communities.