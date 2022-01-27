Cornwall Sleep Dentistry offers a dream service for parents and kids

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Sleep Dentistry For Kids offers a unique service in the region aimed at easing stress for parents and kids when they go in for dental procedures while also reducing wait times for much needed dental care.

Cornwall Sleep Dentistry brings in a medical anesthesiologist to their office at the McConnell Medical Centre to help kids who might be nervous or uncomfortable at a dentists office to sleep through their procedures.

“I think it is important to note that the number one reason children end up in operating rooms in Canada is dental,” said Dr. Daniel Hovespian.

Dr. Hovespian explained that parents who want their children to be anesthetized often wind up going to the hospital to get the procedure done, but wait times at hospitals for such procedures can be over a year long. With COVID-19 straining the demand on hospital care, wait times for non-elective procedures have increased, with many procedures being postponed.

At Cornwall Sleep Dentistry, wait times are around one month, with the office seeing approximately 55 patients monthly.

Cornwall Sleep Dentistry sees patients who qualify under Ontario’s Healthy Smiles program, making them a more affordable option for parents.

Dr. Hovespian said that he began offering this service at his Ottawa clinic in 2015 and has since begun offering the same service in Cornwall. He says that he receives a lot of appreciation from parents and kids a like.

“They are incredibly grateful,” he said. “It is really touching.”