Cornwall’s Youth Climate Action group holds its first meeting

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s Youth Climate Action group held its first official meeting earlier this month.

The group was organized by City of Cornwall Sustainability Coordinator Angela Parker to provided a safe and non-judgemental space for youth to express their concerns and perspectives about climate change to those in municipal power.

“It’s so important to listen to youth and to include them in sustainable planning. The future is theirs and they play a vital role in shaping a future that is resilient to climate change,” said Parker. “I was so impressed with the group’s engagement and their ideas and I’m looking forward to having them participate even more with municipal initiatives.”

The Youth Climate Action group is made up of eight high school students from La Citadelle, Holy Trinity, and St. Lawrence Secondary School and one student at Iona Academy in South Glengarry.

The meeting was also attended by local organizations and groups involved in conservation, sustainability and climate science such as the St. Lawrence River Institute, the Raisin Region Conservation Authority, and Transition Cornwall+

Topics discussed at the first meeting included climate related topics that were important to the group members, and ideas for Cornwall’s second annual Eco Day which will be taking place on April 23, 2022.

Since the first meeting, two students from St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School have joined the action group and the group is still looking for student representatives from CCVS, L’Heritage, and St. Matthew’s Catholic Secondary School.

Students interested in getting involved are asked to email Angela Parker at aparker@cornwall.ca