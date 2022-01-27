More long-term care beds announced for Cornwall and South Glengarry

CORNWALL, Ontario – In two separate announcements made on Thursday, Jan. 27, Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell and Ontario Minister for Long-Term Care Paul Calandra announced a combined 256 new or upgraded long-term care beds for Sandfield Place in Cornwall and for a new long-term care facility to be built in Lancaster South Glengarry.

“This is great news. It is very important that we continue to invest in long-term care while ensuring our residents can continue to live in their communities, enjoying the very best quality of life possible,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “We need to meet the long-term care needs of today and the future.”

Sandfield Place in Cornwall will be getting 75 new long-term care beds and 53 upgraded beds, while the new Lancaster facility will be receiving 68 new beds and 60 upgraded beds.

“The Township of South Glengarry is extremely pleased and proud to see the investment in more long-term care beds for Lancaster,” said Lyle Warden, Mayor of South Glengarry. “This project provides more choices for seniors to live in our community as long as our residents wish. Part of our strategic plan is improving quality of life in our community. Today’s announcement is an exciting step towards further improving life for seniors and their families in our Township. We are also very grateful for the ongoing commitment of the Ontario government to modernize long-term care.”

The new beds for Sandfield Place will be included in a new facility to be built at 10 Laurie Place, which is expected to begin construction in the spring of 2023. Construction of the new Lancaster Facility is planned to begin in the fall of 2023.

“The additional long-term care beds will assist with a recognized need in our community,” said Glen Grant, Mayor of the City of Cornwall. “We want to thank the provincial government for recognizing and reacting to the long-term care needs in our community.”

These announced new and upgraded long-term care beds are just the latest in a series of long-term care funding announcements that have been announced in the region over the past four-to-five years. In all, in recent years 333 new and 627 upgraded long-term care beds have been announced in Cornwall and the surrounding United Counties of SD&G.

“Our government has a plan to fix long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe, and comfortable homes for our seniors,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “When these two homes are completed, they will be places for seniors in Cornwall and Lancaster to call home, near their friends and family.”