“Betty White Challenge” raises $4,720 for SD&G OSPCA

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry branch of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) has announced that they received $4,720 in donation in connection with the Betty White Challenge.

The challenge began to circulate online as a way to pay tribute to the late American actor Betty White. White, who’s well know for her roles as Sue-Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and later as Rose Nylund in Golden Girls, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, just a few weeks short of what would have been 100th birthday.

White, who would have turned 100-years-old on Jan. 17, 2022 was a lover of animals and a supporter of the SPCA and as a tribute to White, an internet challenge began circulating after her death encouraging people to donate $5 to the SPCA on what would have been her birthday.

“Thank you for all who donated in tribute to Betty White. Locally with the auction, a donation to Petsmart and donations online over $4,720 was raised for our Centre, we cannot thank you enough,” reads a statement from the OSPCA of SD&G.