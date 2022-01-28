“Betty White Challenge” raises $4,720 for SD&G OSPCA

January 28, 2022 at 14 h 20 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
“Betty White Challenge” raises $4,720 for SD&G OSPCA
National Cupcake Day photo submitted by the OSPCA.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry branch of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) has announced that they received $4,720 in donation in connection with the Betty White Challenge.

The challenge began to circulate online as a way to pay tribute to the late American actor Betty White. White, who’s well know for her roles as Sue-Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and later as Rose Nylund in Golden Girls, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, just a few weeks short of what would have been 100th birthday.

White, who would have turned 100-years-old on Jan. 17, 2022 was a lover of animals and a supporter of the SPCA and as a tribute to White, an internet challenge began circulating after her death encouraging people to donate $5 to the SPCA on what would have been her birthday.

“Thank you for all who donated in tribute to Betty White. Locally with the auction, a donation to Petsmart and donations online over $4,720 was raised for our Centre, we cannot thank you enough,” reads a statement from the OSPCA of SD&G.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall police searching for missing woman
Regional News

Cornwall police searching for missing woman

The CPS is asking for public assistance to locate 29-year-old Emily Senecal. The woman was reported missing to police on the morning…

Part of Lancaster under boil water advisory
Regional News

Part of Lancaster under boil water advisory

LANCASTER, Ontario - A part of the village of South Lancaster is under a boil water advisory this morning, Friday, Jan. 28. Residents…