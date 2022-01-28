Cornwall police searching for missing woman

January 28, 2022 at 14 h 58 min
Provided by CPS
The CPS is asking for public assistance to locate 29-year-old Emily Senecal. The woman was reported missing to police on the morning of January 28th, 2022. She was last seen on Monday, January 24, 2022 at approximately 10:00 am in the area of the East Court Mall (1380 Second Street East).
Police do not believe foul play is suspected; however, we are looking to confirm her wellbeing and would like to speak to her or anyone with information concerning her whereabouts.

DESCRIPTION:

-5’0” in height
-100 lbs
-Neck tattoo
-Nose piercing
-Blonde hair
-Brown eyes
-Last seen wearing blue jeans, a black coat and holding a mustard coloured bag

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Emily Senecal, please call dispatch at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.

