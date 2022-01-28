CPS warn of traffic disruptions due to truck convoy

January 28, 2022 at 11 h 22 min
Provided by CPS
Cornwall Police Service (CPS) blotter update.

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is advising motorists to please be aware of potential traffic delays over the weekend. Beginning at approximately 10:00 am on Saturday, January 29th, 2022, a large convoy of passenger and commercial motor vehicles will be travelling from Cornwall to Ottawa, departing from the area of 6215 Boundary Road.

The CPS will be assisting with traffic control in order to maintain a safe flow of traffic.

Please be advised that the following Cornwall roadways will be impacted:

·         Boundary Road at South Branch Road

·         Cornwall Center Road at Highway 138

Motorists are asked to please avoid these roadways between approximately 9:00 am and 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 to avoid any road closures and traffic congestion.

We thank the public for their assistance and cooperation.

