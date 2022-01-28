Lesley Thompson departs ACCFutures

ACCFutures would like to formally congratulate Executive Director Lesley Thompson for her new position as Manager, Programs and Government Relations with Food Cycle Science Corporation, one of ACCFutures many client success stories.

Food Cycle Science was started in Cornwall, now with a head office in Ottawa, and was named the Globe and Mail as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies of 2021.

With close to 7 years as ED of ACCFutures, Lesley positively reflects on her time with the organization, “serving this community has been one of my greatest passions, but the time has come for a new challenge. I will always be a champion of the work ACCFutures does, and I have absolute confidence the organization and staff will flourish under this Board’s watch.”

“We are thrilled to see another ACCFutures alumni advance in their career, especially with such an innovative organization like Food Cycle Science. Their landfill diversion solutions for rural and remote Indigenous communities are near and dear to our hearts.” -Lila Romanko, Chair of the ACCFutures Board

Lesley’s final day at ACCFutures is February 11th. An announcement is expected within the next two weeks to introduce Lesley’s successor as Executive Director.