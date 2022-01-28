Part of Lancaster under boil water advisory

January 28, 2022 at 10 h 21 min
By Nick Seebruch
LANCASTER, Ontario – A part of the village of South Lancaster is under a boil water advisory this morning, Friday, Jan. 28.

Residents living north of Hwy. 401 are asked to boil their water by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) after a water main break which occurred the previous night.

“The break in the Lancaster water main has been repaired. Crews continue to work in the area. The boil water advisory is STILL IN EFFECT. Users who experienced water loss (no water) should be able to draw water now, though the pressure may be still be low. Please continue to boil water prior to use until further notice,” reads a statement from the Township of South Glengarry.

The pre-cautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until bacteriological tests can confirm that the water is safe to drink.

