2022 Intake for Rural Economic Development Fund

Cornwall Ontario – A new intake of the Rural Economic Development (RED) program will open on February 7, 2022. The program helps build rural Ontario by investing in projects that boost economic opportunities in rural and Indigenous communities, create jobs and strengthen the labour force.

“Our government understands rural communities have been affected by COVID-19,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “This targeted RED intake focuses on initiatives that will attract new residents and workers to rural communities across the province, while also creating opportunities for youth, workers and job seekers, and supporting innovative initiatives that position local businesses on a successful path forward.”

This funding will support initiatives that address barriers to economic development and position rural communities for economic growth and job creation, such as:

Marketing and outreach campaigns to grow rural Ontario’s workforce.

Connecting youth and apprentices to job opportunities and placements.

Creating dedicated spaces such as innovation hubs and youth centres to develop partnerships and foster innovation.

Minister Thompson also announced up to $3,847,999 in funding for 61 projects that have been selected through the previous RED intake. Funding from this intake is being used to help diversify local economies, retain skilled workers, and attract opportunities, workers, and investment to rural communities.

Ontario’s Rural Economic Development (RED) program continues to support rural communities as they respond to the local economic impacts of the pandemic by supporting actions that will address barriers to economic development, and better position rural communities for economic growth and job creation.

Webinars are scheduled to provide an overview of the RED program and discuss the process for applying to the program.

February 8, 2022, 11:00am-12:00pm EST

February 22, 2022, 1:00pm-2:00pm EST

Quick Facts