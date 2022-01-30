SVTC presents Nunsense

CORNWALL, Ontario – “People need something fun to go to” commented Lacie Petrynka, director of the comedy musical Nunsense which will open on Feb 11 at the Seaway Valley Theatre Company on Sixth Street in Cornwall.

The play, with the book, lyrics and music written by Dan Goggin, is a full musical with a live band, sing and choreographed dancing in the SVTC production. Petrynka explained Nunsense was to have been performed in 2020, but Covid-19 precautions and restrictions necessitated it being cancelled. Fast forward to 2021 when the SVTC production of The Sound of Music was postponed and the decision to perform Nunsense in replacement was made.

Nunsense rehearsals began in December 2021, with Petrynka mentioning with a planned opening in February, there was not a lot of time for people to learn the lines, songs, and dance numbers for the play. She was impressed with the dedication of all crew members, mentioning the performers rehearsed at home as well as the theatre.

There are five cast members, Shelley Cameron as Reverend Mother, Sue Kingston as Sister Hubert, Heather Ramjist as Sister Robert Anne, Haley Taylor as Sister Amnesia and Emma St. Louis as Sister Lee.

She continued there are at least 20 to 25 people involved with the production including producers Lise Richer and Christiane Taylor, musical director Elizabeth Caddell and choreographers Melanie Samis and Stephanie Charette.

The pandemic has certainly presented challenges to theatrical productions, with Petrynka explaining the performances will be following all pandemic precautions, with a 50% capacity allowed in the theatre. “We feel very confident we can put on a show in a way that will keep everyone safe and have fun at the same time” she commented.

Tickets are $25.00 per person and are available for sale online at svtc.theticketwicket, by phone at 613-933-3998, with all sales final. More information is available at www.svtc.ca.

The play will run over three weekends, with evening performances on Feb 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 beginning at 7 p.m. and matinee performances beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Feb 13, 20 and 27.