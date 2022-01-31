Cement pouring in at Prime Square

January 31, 2022 — Changed at 16 h 06 min on January 31, 2022
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Cement being poured into the walls of the future Prime Square (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Prime Square development located at the corner of Pitt and Second streets in Cornwall entered a new phase on Monday, Jan. 31 with the pouring of concrete into what will be the first floor of the five story residential building.

Once completed, the building being constructed by Tri-Star Construction will feature 44 residential units and commercial space on the ground floor.

“Prime Square will be an amazing place to live – with restaurants and shopping right next door and the waterfront just a short walk away,” said J.C. Godard, President of Tri-Star Construction in a media release from when the project first began over the summer of 2021.

Apartments in the building will range in size from between 418 sq. ft. to 790 sq. ft. and Godard explained that rent will be set at an affordable price. The issue of availability of affordable housing in Cornwall was something that Godard said he wanted to address.

“We have seen increased demand across our other properties and know that Prime Square apartments will be in demand,” said Godard. “At the same time, we also recognize the need to keep rents affordable and to create a positive living experience for our tenants.”

The historic site in the heart of downtown Cornwall was been consistently occupied from 1825 until 1997 when the then King George Hotel was destroyed by fire.

The Prime Square development is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

