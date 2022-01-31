South Stormont Council receives blue box update

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On January 26, 2022 – The Township of South Stormont received an update on provincial changes across Ontario regarding the Blue Box program during their regular council meeting.

The Blue Box program is a waste management system used by Canadian municipalities to collect, and separate household waste materials for the purpose of recycling.

‘’When we did a tour of the GFL plant, I don’t know about everybody else, but I was amazed that they were able to turn all those plastics into actual fertilizer for resale. It just astonished me, I think it’s a great thing coming down the pipeline’,’ said Deputy Mayor Smith.

The update given to the Township was about making producers responsible for the collection, reuse, refurbishment, and recycling of blue box materials.

The Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority (RPRA) oversees enforcing these new changes to the program. Producers must meet recycling targets and register with the RPRA to receive collections.

This change of responsibility to producers will be effective in Stormont and SDG as of January 1, 2025.