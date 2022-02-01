Olsonfab donates new equipment to Big Ben Ski Centre

CORNWALL, Ontario – Big Ben Ski Centre was open on Tuesday, Feb. 1 for the Upper Canada District School Board’s PA Day and kids that were enjoying the hill were among the first to try out new equipment donated by OlsonFab.

OlsonFab provided new ramps and rails for the hill, all of which were custom made.

“I reached out to the people at OlsonFab asking if there was anything they would add to the terrain park, but I wasn’t expecting this,” said Brett Lauzon, Operations Manager at Big Ben Ski Centre.

“It is unbelievable,” Lauzon continued. “Now we can compete with a real terrain park.”

Lauzon explained his efforts to add more recreation options to Big Ben this season, including a new walking trail around the site.

As a part of OlsonFab’s donation, a new sign featuring OlsonFab has been added to the Big Ben site to thank them for their recent sponsorship.

“I want to thank everyone at OlsonFab, they really went above and beyond,” he said. “We are hoping that other community members will want to get involved. We have space for more sponsors.”

OlsonFab Metal Fabrication was founded in Corwnall by Michael and Roger Ladouceur and has been in business for 75 years.