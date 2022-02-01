South Dundas reacts to closure of KavoKerr facility

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – Representatives of the municipality of South Dundas have reacted to the announcement by KavoKerr that it will close its Morrisburg facility, known as Beaver Dental, in 2023. The announcement was made by the Township of South Dundas on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

“This news has hit hard across South Dundas, especially for those directly affected who themselves or their family members work there. Industrial, well-paying jobs are an important part of the Municipality’s economy,” said

Mayor Steven Byvelds. “We will not let those affected go it alone and are working to support them through various resources.”

KavoKerr is a producer of dental equipment and there are approximately 150 employees who work at the Morrisburg Facility.

“Losing one of our industrial employers is tough, but the Economic Development Office has already started to find ways to help the employees and will continue to do so,” said Rob Hunter, Economic Development Officer.

“And as always, we maintain our efforts to secure new businesses and support the current businesses in our community. We will continue to grow and build for the future of South Dundas.”

Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan released a statement on Tuesday commenting on the closure.

“My thoughts are with the hundreds of employees and families impacted by the announcement of the closure of Beavers Dental in Morrisburg. For the past 75 years, Beavers Dental has provided a paycheque to thousands of hard-working individuals in the community. The news of the facility’s closure has made for a very difficult week for everyone impacted,” Duncan’s statement reads.

Duncan promised to work with the municipality to support the employees at Beaver Dental.

“My team and I have been in contact with the Municipality of South Dundas and management at the plant to offer our support for assistance with EI, CPP or other federal benefits, while helping those who will be looking for new jobs in the coming months,” Duncan’s statement goes on to read. “We will be working collaboratively with the Municipality and Beavers to ensure the workers are offered any assistance and support needed as they transition to other opportunities.”