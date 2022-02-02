A Fond Farewell and Happy Trails to Long-Term WDMH Team Member

February 2, 2022 — Changed at 9 h 39 min on February 2, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by WDMH

When Cindy Mason started working at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) on January 10th, 1986, there were no computers in the Admitting Department. When she retired 35.5 years later, the process to admit patients was fully automated.

This is just one of many changes Cindy has seen during her time at WDMH. She arrived as a co-op student and was hired by Administrator Bart Stel right after her four-month placement. Over three decades, Cindy worked in many departments including Admitting, X-Ray, and Emergency.

“Over the years I’ve seen many changes and worked with many co-workers who have become my work family,” she explains.

Now, Cindy has embarked on her own journey, moving to PEI. “My dream for many years has been to move to PEI and in September that dream came true,” she says. “I continue to keep in touch with many of my work family from WDMH through Facebook. I miss everyone and wish them much happiness in their journey in life.”

Best wishes Cindy and enjoy the east coast!

