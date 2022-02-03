City recognizes International Optimist Day

February 3, 2022 at 17 h 04 min
By Nick Seebruch
Pictured from left-to-right are Optimist Club of Cornwall President Ken Montgomery, Cornwall Mayor Glen Grant, and Optimist Terry Muir.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Optimist Club flag was raised at Cornwall City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 3 to recognize International Optimist Day.

“It is the day where we can show everyone how amazing it is to be involved with this great organization that exists to help youth,” said Optimist Club of Cornwall member Terry Muir. “We have so many great programs Internationally and also locally. We are fortunate to have our Youth Golf Tournament which has seen amazing talent over the years, our Oratorical and Essay contests and many more. Locally we have Optimist Minor Softball, Cornwall Optimist Minor Ball Hockey League, Youth Achievement Awards and the list goes on. I am very proud to be part of this amazing group and I am equally proud of the amazing group of volunteers that I get to have fun with. Today our flag will fly at City Hall in recognition of International Optimist Day and you may find us making a difference somewhere. I hope everyone has an amazing day. I know I will because I will be promoting Optimism.”

