National Cupcake day supporting the OSPCA is Feb. 28

February 3, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 36 min on February 2, 2022
Reading time: 3 min
Provided by the OSPCA
National Cupcake day supporting the OSPCA is Feb. 28
A puppy ceelbrating National Cupcake Day.

CORNWALL, Ontario – National Cupcake Day™, presented by Milk-Bone® and Robin Hood®, is coming up on Feb. 28 and the Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre invites you to take part in this sweet annual fundraising event, which is celebrating 10 years of “baking” a difference for animals in need.

Organized by the Ontario SPCA in support of participating SPCAs, humane societies and rescue groups across Canada, National Cupcake Day has been held annually since 2012, raising over $4.1 million to date. So how does the sweetest event of the year celebrate its 10th birthday? By inviting as many animal-loving friends as possible to pre-heat their ovens, mix up some icing and take part in the National Cupcake Day Decorating Contest presented by Robin Hood® and Milk-Bone®.

Visit nationalcupcakeday.ca to register, fundraise and submit a photo of your cupcake creation for a chance to win some great prizes. The cupcake in each of the four categories that has the most votes wins. Ask your family and friends to visit nationalcupcakeday.ca to vote and make a donation to your online fundraising page.

“Is there anything sweeter than a day devoted to eating cupcakes and raising funds to help animals in need?” says Carol Link, Manager, Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre. “This is the 10th anniversary of National Cupcake Day and we’re challenging everyone who cares about animals to get involved in this delicious fundraising event.”

By taking part in National Cupcake Day, you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for animals waiting to find a loving home. Make National Cupcake Day the sweetest day of the year for animals in need by registering at nationalcupcakeday.ca

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

O’Toole out as leader; Duncan reacts
Regional News

O’Toole out as leader; Duncan reacts

OTTAWA, Ontario - On Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) voted to remove Erin O'Toole as Party Leader…

ConcoursLOL receives expansion funding
Regional News

ConcoursLOL receives expansion funding

Le Concours LOL - Mort de rire is a unique program that started in 2014, by the ACFO SDG to promote identity building in Francophone youths. This year’s contest was made…