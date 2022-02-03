We see you! We stand by you!

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall has joined up with Seaway News, Corus and YourTV in support of the Cornwall Community Hospital ‘We see you! We salute You” campaign.

“Kinsmen want the community to know we are there for our workers as they are dedicated and strong,” said Kinsmen President Darryl Adams.

On Tuesday February 8 Kinsmen TV Bingo on YOUR TV will be dedicated to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at our Cornwall Community Hospital, We See You! We Salute You! ”

“The Kinsmen Club Bingo is a great way to present our players with the message of support for the front line workers at CCH,” said Bingo chair /past president Claude Legault. “Kinsmen supports the health care in this community and this is just another way to express our thanks.”

Seaway News, YourTV, Corus and Kinsmen have partnered up to supply the hospital foundation with 50 cards to give out to staff/employees of CCH so they can play that night in the comfort of their surroundings. Your TV will distribute 1300 bags of popcorn to CCH staff as a thank you and recognition, another kind act by Cogeco YourTV.

“Kinsmen, YourTV and Cogeco are true community heroes. Our small team of two is humbled and grateful for your support — and from a personal perspective, we just appreciate so much having such wonderful people in our circles,” said Amy Gillespie, Executive Director of the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation.

Cornwall Community Hospital is one of many local organizations that is supported annually by the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall with its proceeds from TV Bingo. Since 2000 we have donated $ 208,200 to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation. We also donated $26,275 to the RHSJ Health Centre of Cornwall for a total of at least $234,200 to the hospitals. In total the Health & Welfare donations, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has donated $547,629 in this area of the community. This includes things Cystic Fibrosis, Beyond 21, Bikers against Brain Cancer, Cornwall Mental Health Centre, Kinsmen Community Residence, Ontario Early Years Centre as examples plus many more through other events including Kinmen Pizza Party and Days of Kindness.

To be part of a great team, play TV Bingo every Tuesday at 6:30pm on Your TV, Cogeco. Listen for updated announcements on Corus and printed in Seaway News. Together we make a better community and serve the community’s greatest need.