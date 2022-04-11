Ontario COVID-19 cases fall but hospitalizations increase to 977; 11 new deaths

April 10, 2022 — Changed at 20 h 42 min on April 10, 2022
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Ontario COVID-19 cases fall but hospitalizations increase to 977; 11 new deaths

TORONTO — Ontario reported 977 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, and 173 in intensive care.

The province reported 904 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 168 in ICUs on Saturday.

The province also reported 11 new deaths from the virus, plus four added in revisions from the previous day.

Ontario recorded 3,481 new infections Sunday, though access to testing is limited.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said wastewater surveillance suggests daily cases are around 100,000 to 120,000.

The test positivity rate was 17.6 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario News

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario jump 20 per cent from previous day

The number of people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals went up 20 per cent Tuesday from the previous…

Ford says Ontario prepared to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Ontario News

Ford says Ontario prepared to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Ontario is prepared for an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Premier Doug Ford said Friday,…

Ontario News

COVID-19 hospitalizations likely to rise, but not peak, in Ontario: science table

TORONTO — COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions will likely rise as more public health measures…