Ontario COVID-19 cases fall but hospitalizations increase to 977; 11 new deaths

TORONTO — Ontario reported 977 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, and 173 in intensive care.

The province reported 904 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 168 in ICUs on Saturday.

The province also reported 11 new deaths from the virus, plus four added in revisions from the previous day.

Ontario recorded 3,481 new infections Sunday, though access to testing is limited.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said wastewater surveillance suggests daily cases are around 100,000 to 120,000.

The test positivity rate was 17.6 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2022.