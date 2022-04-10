Toronto highway crash kills 29-year-old man who was ejected from vehicle, say OPP

April 10, 2022 at 13 h 04 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash Saturday evening that killed a 29-year-old man on Highway 427 in west-end Toronto.

Police say the driver was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead in hospital.

They say witnesses reported a vehicle racing with another car before the crash near Finch Avenue, but there was no contact between the vehicles.

The driver’s vehicle was completely smashed on the side of the highway.

Police are looking to speak with the driver of the other vehicle, believed to be a white Honda S2000.

Police are also asking anyone else who has information to contact investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2022.

