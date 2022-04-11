Cornwall Give-a-Shirt campaign returns

Since the start of the Cornwall Gives-A-Shirt campaign five years ago, Cornwall residents have donated a staggering amount of textile waste — 39,800kgs to be exact!

Last year, residents diverted a total of 19.35 tonnes (19,350Kgs) of clothing, bedding, and shoes from the Cornwall landfill. With such great numbers, it’s no surprise that the Give-A-Shirt Spring Collection is back once more, from April 18 to 21. To participate, simply:

Collect used clothing, shoes, or linen. Bag them and place a sign on the bag stating: “give a shirt” If you have items that are torn, stained, or not reusable, please label the bag “clothes for recycling” Put the bag(s) out on your regular collection day, a few feet away from your garbage and recycling. Items like toys, housewares, and books will not be accepted.

Donations will be brought to the Agape Centre’s New For You, Baldwin House’s Serendipity Boutique, and the Salvation Army thrift store. When these stores are no longer able to accept donations, leftovers will be brought to Value Village and any other thrift stores in Eastern Ontario that can accept clothes.

The goal of Cornwall Gives-A-Shirt is to keep clothing waste out of the landfill. Textiles can be reused — sold in thrift stores — or recycled, to be made into new materials.

For the Spring Collection, city residents are asked to donate summer and spring items. Fall and winter items will be accepted during the upcoming Fall Give-A-Shirt collection

“Every piece of clothing we pick up over the week is kept out of the landfill,” said Dave Kuhn, Waste Management Supervisor. “I’d like to take that a step further – can we reduce the amount of textile waste we create? Reducing ‘fast fashion’ clothing and mending small defects in your current wardrobe can not only keep some money in your pocket, it can also help extend the life of our Landfill Site which has approximately 10 years remaining.”

To avoid generating textile waste, consider:

Shopping at thrift stores and vintage clothing stores (in addition to those we’ve listed earlier, used clothing can be purchased locally at Echo Trends and DG1 Vintage)

Quality over quantity: instead of buying three pairs of low-quality pants, consider choosing one higher-quality pair that will last longer

Avoiding fast fashion – clothing that will wear out quickly

Collecting the classics – clothing that won’t go out of style

Organizing swaps and hand-me-down events with family and friends

Repairing, repurposing, and, when all else fails, recycling: some thrift stores, like Agape Centre’s New For You, accept clothing for recycling.

For more information, contact Waste Management Supervisor Dave Kuhn at

dkuhn@cornwall.ca or call 613-930-2787 ext. 2589