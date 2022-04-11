Loblaw, Frito-Lay resolve high-profile pricing dispute that pulled chips from shelves

April 11, 2022 at 14 h 12 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Loblaw, Frito-Lay resolve high-profile pricing dispute that pulled chips from shelves

TORONTO — A high-profile pricing dispute that saw one of Canada’s largest food makers stop shipments of chips and snacks to the country’s largest grocer has been resolved. 

Loblaw Companies Ltd. says brands like Cheetos, Doritos and Ruffles will be back on store shelves by Easter weekend after it resolved the matter with Frito-Lay Canada. 

Loblaw spokeswoman Catherine Thomas declined to comment on specific vendor negotiations but says the issue was about providing value to customers.

She says the grocer is happy to have a wider assortment in its chip aisles once again at varying prices to suit customer needs.

Thomas says products will begin shipping Monday and Loblaw expects to be fully stocked before the weekend.

Frito-Lay spokesperson Sheri Morgan confirmed that the company has mutually resolved matters with one of its retail partners.

She says Frito-Lay is committed to Canadian manufacturing and operations and is looking forward to resuming product distribution from coast to coast in the coming days.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Film ‘Scarborough,’ TV series ‘Transplant’ and ‘Sort Of’ top Canadian Screen Awards
Ontario News

Film ‘Scarborough,’ TV series ‘Transplant’ and ‘Sort Of’ top Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO — The directors of "Scarborough" say the suburban drama's standout showing at the Canadian…

Ontario News

OHL Roundup: Hamilton Bulldogs defeat Oshawa Generals 5-3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Mason McTavish scored and assisted on two other goals as the Hamilton Bulldogs defeated the Oshawa Generals 5-3 in…