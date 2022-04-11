Metro workers reach new deal while strike at Sobeys distribution centre continues

TORONTO — Workers at a Metro distribution centre in Ontario have voted in favour of a new deal while workers at a Sobeys warehouse in Quebec have rejected the grocer’s latest offer.

More than 900 workers at Metro Inc.’s Toronto-area distribution centre ratified a new four-and-a-half-year collective agreement Friday, ending a one-week strike.

Carmen Fortino, executive vice-president and division head for Metro in Ontario, says the company and the union reached a “fair and reasonable” deal that maintains competitive working conditions for employees.

Meanwhile, 190 workers at a Sobeys distribution centre in Terrebonne, Que., remain on strike after turning down the grocer’s latest offer.

Kim Bergeron, a lawyer representing UFCW Canada’s Local 501, says workers rejected a tentative agreement Friday with 69 per cent voting against a proposed new deal.

She says pay and benefits remain the key sticking points.

