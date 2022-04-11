OHL Roundup: Hamilton Bulldogs defeat Oshawa Generals 5-3

April 11, 2022 at 1 h 35 min
The Canadian Press

OSHAWA, Ont. — Mason McTavish scored and assisted on two other goals as the Hamilton Bulldogs defeated the Oshawa Generals 5-3 in the OHL.

McTavish was one of five different Hamilton (48-12-5) skaters to score in the victory.

Ryan Gagnier scored two goals for the Generals (29-30-6).

Oshawa nearly came back when Gagnier scored his second goal of the night with less than two minutes to play to make the game 4-3, but that was as close as Oshawa got.

Bulldogs goalie Marco Costantini made 26 save in the win.

FRONTENACS 10 ICEDOGS 5

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Paul Ludwinski scored a hat trick and added an assist as Kingston (40-20-5) exploded against Niagara (22-40-4). Francesco Arcuri also had four points for the Frontenacs with two goals and two assists.

STORM 2 KNIGHTS 1 (SO)

LONDON, Ont. — Owen Bennett made 33 saves and stopped a couple shots in the shootout to preserve Guelph’s (33-24-8) victory over London (37-21-7). Brayden Guy for the storm and the Knights’ Brody Crane were the game’s only goal scorers.

PETES 8 COLTS 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Quinton Pagé scored the game-winning goal midway through the second period and was one of eight different Peterborough (28-33-6) skaters to score in their rout of Barrie (33-25-7). Michael Simpson made 26 saves in the victory.

FIREBIRDS 4 STING 2

FLINT, Mich. — Brennan Othmann scored his 44th goal of the season 49 seconds into the third period to help Flint (40-20-5) ease past Sarnia (26-34-5). Sting netminder Benjamin Gaudreau stopped 32 shots in the loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2022.

