Over 200 participate in 49th annual Raisin River Canoe Race

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ontario – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raisin River Canoe Race held its 49th edition on Sunday, April 10.

Running along its usual route of the Raisin River from St. Andrews West to Williamstown this years race saw 224 canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards.

“Ever since the first Raisin River Canoe Race in 1973, the event has been like a rite of spring for both residents and visitors to the area,” said RRCA Canoe Race Coordinator, Lissa Deslandes. “Thanks to the support from many local organizations and sponsors, as well as the Race Safety Committee and volunteers, the RRCA has been able to continuously coordinate a successful race throughout the decades.”

The water was moving fast this year at 1,400 cubic ft. per second. The Martintown falls were closed this year out of concern for safey.

Most paddlers made it to the finish line, wit only 17 not making it to the end. A few paddlers had to be fished out of the water after hitting the first set of rapids, the Devil’s Chute.

The fastest time down the River was the Pro Boat Tandem of Mike De Abreu and Seb Courville (of Arnprior) in a time of 2:10:50.

Full interim results are available at rrca.on.ca/results.

Other top finishers by category were:

• Pro Boats: Jeff Brainard (Roslin) & Gaetan Plourde (North Gower), Daniel Mallett (Chelsea)b& Joanna Fallon (Ottawa), Sarah Lessard (Les Cèdres) & Jeffrey Defeo (Huntington)

• 17 Foot Open: Bill McGowan (Mississauga) & Conor Abrahams (Nepean), Scott Galt &vMaxine Galt (Ottawa), Jordan Brault & Scott Brault (Ottawa)

• Adult and Youth: Simon Frei & Phillip Frei (Maxville), Willy Suter & Rhea Suter (Alfred), Michael Decoeur & François Decoeur (Glen Robertson