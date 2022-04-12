Citytv launches new streaming options on Amazon’s Prime Video

TORONTO — Canadian television brand Citytv is lifting the curtain on two new streaming options that give viewers a different route to its entertainment and news.

The TV network has partnered with Amazon’s Prime Video streaming platform to roll out Citytv Plus, a digital hub for entertainment and multilingual programming that costs $4.99 per month. It’s also introducing a free version of its news channel CityNews.

Citytv Plus will offer a variety of on-demand TV series broadcast on Citytv, including shows from “The Bachelor” and “Chicago Med” franchises, as well as homegrown favourites “Hudson & Rex” and “Canada’s Got Talent.”

The platform will also serve daily newscasts from OMNI Television in Arabic, Cantonese, Filipino, Italian, Mandarin and Punjabi, and select series from cable channels FX and FXX, including “The Americans,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “Atlanta.”

Citytv is also introducing CityNews 24/7, a live stream of headline news on Prime Video for free.

Both options expand on the traditional broadcast formats of Citytv, operated by the media wing of Rogers Communications, at a time when viewers continue to migrate away from cable.

Citytv Plus offers Rogers the ability to fine-tune its commercial breaks using dynamic ad insertion technology, Janice Smith, vice president of national media sales at Rogers Sports & Media, said in a statement.

The technology can target advertising to more specific demographics, and she said it offers advertisers “new and incremental reach to engage streaming audiences in both on-demand and live TV content.”



This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.