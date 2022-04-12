Danick Martel scores two goals lead Rocket to 5-1 win over Senators

April 12, 2022 at 2 h 33 min
The Canadian Press

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Danick Martel had two goals to lead the Laval Rocket to a 5-1 win over the Belleville Senators in American Hockey League action Monday.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard had a goal and two assists for Laval (35-23-5), which has won four games in a row. Nicolas Mattinen and Kevin Roy also scored.

Cole Reinhardt scored for Belleville (33-27-4).

Kevin Poulin made 20 saves for Laval, while Filip Gustavsson stopped 24 shots for Belleville.

The Senators had six power-play chances, but failed to convert any of them. The Rocket were 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.

