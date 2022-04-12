Home Capital nominates former Rogers CEO Joe Natale to board of directors

April 12, 2022 at 13 h 57 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Home Capital nominates former Rogers CEO Joe Natale to board of directors

TORONTO — Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. has nominated three new members to its board of directors, including veteran telecommunications executive Joe Natale.

The Toronto-based company says the election will take place at its annual meeting next month. 

Natale left his role as president and CEO of Rogers Communications Inc. last November after a high-profile boardroom rift. 

He previously served as CEO of Telus Corp. and as board member of TD Bank Group, Celestica Inc. and the Hospital for Sick Children.

Home Capital also nominated David Court, senior partner emeritus at McKinsey & Co. and a member of multiple boards including Brookfield Business Partners LP and Canadian Tire Corp., and Edward Waitzer, a former senior partner at Stikeman Elliot LLP and former chairman of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the Ontario Securities Commission. 

Alan Hibben, Home Capital’s board chairman, says the candidates mark a turning point in the future growth and development of the company. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HCG)

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Financial watchdog says Ontario on track to balance budget by 2023-24

TORONTO — Ontario's financial watchdog says the province is on track to balance the budget by 2023-24…

Jays rally from 7 down for season-opening win over Rangers
Ontario News

Jays rally from 7 down for season-opening win over Rangers

TORONTO (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays erased a seven-run…