Le Château makes brick-and-mortar comeback through new concept store with Suzy Shier

April 12, 2022 at 16 h 08 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canadian retailer Le Château is making its brick-and-mortar store comeback.

The clothing brand says its latest collection is now online and will be available in 37 Suzy Shier locations across the country later this month. 

The retailer says the new concept stores will feature clothing from both brands, with Suzy offering casual, weekend and work attire, while Le Château focuses on dresses, footwear and accessories.

Le Château filed for creditor protection in 2020, joining the ranks of dozens of big-name retailers that buckled under the weight of pandemic restrictions.

Suzy’s Inc. — the company behind women’s clothing brand Suzy Shier — stepped in to buy Le Chateau’s intellectual property.

Franco Rocchi, a former executive with Le Château and now senior marketing director of Suzy/Le Château, says the brand was born in brick-and-mortar stores.

“We couldn’t be happier to rejoin the community of retailers in shopping centers across the country,” he said in a statement. “We are also proud to join our sister brand Suzy in stores now providing a full-service destination for our customers.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.

