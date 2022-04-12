More patrols on TTC in light of New York City subway shooting: Tory

April 12, 2022 at 18 h 31 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

Toronto Mayor John Tory says police and transit staff will be increasing patrols in the city’s transit system in light of a mass shooting on a New York City subway.

He says police have confirmed there is no identified threat in Toronto linked to the New York attack.

Tory also says his thoughts are with the victims of Tuesday morning’s shooting in Brooklyn, as well as with first responders and transit employees helping those at the scene.

American authorities say a gunman in a construction vest and gas mask set off a smoke canister on a New York subway during the morning rush hour and shot at least 10 people.

They say at least 16 people were injured in some way in the attack, including five who are in critical condition but expected to survive.

Authorities say the shooter is still at large and is considered dangerous.

– with files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.

