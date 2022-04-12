Ontario reports 1,366 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 190 in ICU

April 12, 2022 at 15 h 24 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 1,366 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, and 190 in intensive care.

That’s compared with 1,090 hospitalizations on Monday, and 184 in ICUs.

The province recorded five more deaths from the virus, but says one death was also deducted from the total count due to data cleaning.

Another 2,300 new infections are reported today, but access to PCR testing is restricted.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said wastewater surveillance suggests the province is seeing between 100,000 and 120,000 new cases each day.

The test positivity rate is 18.7 today.

On Monday, the province said it would expand access to PCR testing and antiviral treatments.

Anyone 70 and older, people 60 and older with fewer than three doses of a COVID-19, and those 18 and older with fewer than three vaccine doses and at least one risk factor such as a chronic medical condition can now be tested and assessed for treatment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.

