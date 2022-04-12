S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points as commodity prices rise

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading as a rise in commodity prices helped power gains in the energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 131.28 points at 21,921.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 237.50 points at 34,545.58. The S&P 500 index was up 37.13 points at 4,449.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 146.85 points at 13,558.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.33 cents US compared with 79.23 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$6.64 at US$100.93 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$6.80 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$32.30 at US$1,980.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up six cents at US$4.69 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)