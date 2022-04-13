Cornwall Junior Optimist Club recognizes crossing guards

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Wednesday, April 6 the Cornwall Junior Optimist Club recognized local crossing guards as a part of their Respect for the Law program.

“Members of JOI wanted to recognize the importance of our school crossing guards and presented them with a token of appreciation for all that they do,” reads a statement from the Junior Optimist Club. “President Ken Montgomery from the adult Optimist Club of Cornwall welcomed everyone and expressed his appreciation of the Junior Optimist Club for recognizing the school crossing guards as part of the OI Respect for Law program.”

City supervisor shared his experience as a crossing guard and explained how they work 10 months of the year, in all kinds of weather.