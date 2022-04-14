Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,838.02, up 122.61 points.)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 74 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $93.85 on 10.7 million shares.

Horizonte Minerals Plc. (TSX:HZM). Materials. Up half a cent, or four per cent, to 13 cents on 9.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 40 cents, or 1.9 per cent, to $21.99 on 6.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to $5.83 on five million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 27 cents, or three per cent, to $9.28 on five million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 70 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to $42.06 on 4.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Down 68 cents to $142.43. Bank of Montreal leaders were asked during the bank’s annual shareholder meeting Wednesday if they would “consider a court challenge” after the federal government directed financial institutions in February to freeze accounts of individuals connected to the trucker convoy that took over downtown Ottawa for weeks. More than 200 bank accounts with a total of nearly $8 million in holdings were impacted after the Emergencies Act was invoked for the first time in Canadian history on Feb. 14. and lifted on Feb. 23. The shareholder posing the question expressed concern about the safety of customer money, adding that “depositors’ confidence is key to the operation of the bank.” BMO board chair George Cope didn’t directly answer the question, saying only that the bank has “positive dialogue” with the federal government and follows the lead of the Canadian bank regulator.

Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B). Down 12 cents to $38.94. Shaw Communications Inc. recorded a smaller profit in its latest quarter as revenue also edged down ahead of its planned multibillion-dollar takeover by one of Canada’s largest telecoms. The Calgary-based cable, internet and wireless company earned a net income of $196 million in its second quarter, down 9.7 per cent from $217 million in the same period a year ago. Shaw absorbed a drop of 58,100 subscribers in its wireline business, where declines in video, satellite and phone subscriptions more than offset a “modest gain” in consumer internet, the company said Wednesday. Year over year, wireline, which accounts for more than three-quarters of total revenue, dropped over one per cent to $1.04 billion, while adjusted earnings fell nearly six per cent to $509 million. However, the wireless business saw adjusted earnings rise 27 per cent year over year to $123 million last quarter amid subscriber growth. Revenue for the three months ended Feb. 28 was $1.36 billion, down two per cent from $1.39 billion last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2022.