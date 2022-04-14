Prime Video’s Canadian lineup: Kids in the Hall, maple syrup, the Tragically Hip

TORONTO — A dramedy series inspired by Quebec’s “maple syrup heist” and a documentary project on the Tragically Hip are among the original Canadian productions set to stream on Prime Video.

Amazon’s streaming arm detailed its Canadian slate at an event at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Wednesday that included appearances from the Kids in the Hall and actor Jordan Gavaris.

Newly announced projects include “The Sticky,” a half-hour show about a Canadian maple syrup farmer who stumbles into a plot to steal millions of dollars’ worth of the sweet stuff, and an untitled documentary series on the Hip directed by the brother of late frontman Gord Downie.

Also on deck is Canadian-Mexican co-production “Sugar,” a feature-length thriller for later this year about a pair of influencers whose cruise vacation is derailed when the women become ensnared in a drug-smuggling operation. There was also news of the revival of the adult animated series “Gary and His Demons,” set to debut this fall.

Amazon also set release dates for previously announced projects, including the Toronto-shot revival of “The Kids in the Hall” sketch series on May 13, and a companion documentary on the Canadian comedy troupe on May 20.

“The Lake,” a comedy series set in Ontario’s cottage country starring Gavaris of “Orphan Black” and Julia Stiles of “Hustlers,” is slated to launch on June 17.

Quebec comedic reality competition “LOL: Qui rira le dernier?” is scheduled for later this year.

“Three Pines,” a drama series starring Alfred Molina based on Canadian author Louise Penny’s bestselling detective novels, is set to hit the streaming service in early 2023.

