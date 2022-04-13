S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

April 13, 2022 at 15 h 39 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading amid gains in the base metals, technology and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 120.74 points at 21,836.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 173.62 points at 34,393.98. The S&P 500 index was up 31.56 points at 4,429.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 204.10 points at 13,575.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.24 cents US compared with 79.26 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.59 at US$102.19 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 20 cents at US$6.88 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$4.80 at US$1,980.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$4.69 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

