Toronto Star names new president and CEO ahead of planned relocation

TORONTO — The Toronto Star, one of Canada’s largest daily newspapers, says it has chosen a new president and CEO.

The newspaper says Marina Glogovac will move into the top executive role on June 1.

The Toronto Star says Glogovac, currently president and CEO of fundraising company CanadaHelps, has experience in e-commerce, technology and media including at St. Joseph’s Media and its flagship magazine Toronto Life as well as NOW Magazine.

The newspaper says she will be taking over from Lorenzo DeMarchi, who was serving in an interim capacity and will be returning to his previous role as chief investment officer for Torstar Corp., the parent company of the Toronto Star.

Paul Rivett and Jordan Bitove, co-owners of Torstar, say Glogovac’s news media leadership, tech background and digital subscription experience uniquely position her to lead the “journey of reinvention” at the Toronto Star and the newspaper’s upcoming move to a new location.

Meanwhile, Torstar says it has promoted Neil Oliver, currently chief operating officer of Torstar, to the position of president and CEO of Metroland Media.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2022.

———

Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with subsidiaries of the Globe and Mail and Montreal’s La Presse.