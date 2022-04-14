Driver of SUV dead after vehicle collides with school bus in Wellington County, Ont.

April 14, 2022 at 7 h 06 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

One person is dead after an SUV and a school bus collided Wednesday afternoon in Wellington County, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the intersection of Fourteenth Line and Sideroad 21, east of the village of Alma at about 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say a school bus carrying 12 students had collided with an SUV with a single occupant.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one on the school bus suffered serious injuries.

The Wellington County OPP is asking anyone who may have seen the collision to please contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

OHL Roundup: Greyhounds beat Wolves 6-4 for fifth straight win

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Robert Calisti assisted on three different goals as the Soo Greyhounds extended their winning streak Wednesday…

TDSB asks staff, students to wear masks after Ottawa-Carleton votes to mandate them
Ontario News

TDSB asks staff, students to wear masks after Ottawa-Carleton votes to mandate them

TORONTO — Canada's largest school board is asking staff and students to wear masks amid a resurgence…