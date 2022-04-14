GFL Environment reaches agreement with Competition Bureau

April 14, 2022 at 12 h 23 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
GFL Environment reaches agreement with Competition Bureau

VAUGHAN, Ont. — GFL Environmental Inc. says it has reached a deal with the Competition Bureau, which had challenged the company’s purchase of Terrapure Environmental Ltd. last year.

Under the agreement, the company says it will sell four liquid waste facilities and three tank farms in Western Canada.

GFL says the sites were expected to generate annual aggregate revenue of about $20 million this year.

The Competition Bureau had said Terrapure was GFL’s closest competitor for industrial waste services and oil recycling services in markets in Western Canada and that the acquisition likely substantially lessened competition.

It had filed an application with the Competition Tribunal late last year for a court order requiring GFL to sell any assets necessary to correct the reduction in competition.

GFL announced a deal last year to buy the solid waste and environmental solutions business of Terrapure and its subsidiaries for about $927 million. The deal, which excluded Terrapure’s battery recycling business, closed in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GFL)

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Toronto police seize 189kg of cocaine, 97kg of crystal methamphetamine

TORONTO — A 29-year-old man has been charged with drug trafficking offences after Toronto police say…

Coaching couple, banned by Gymnastics Canada, cancel appeals
Ontario News

Coaching couple, banned by Gymnastics Canada, cancel appeals

TORONTO — Eleven Canadian gymnasts who pushed for an investigation into abuse allegations by coaches Dave and Elizabeth Brubaker…