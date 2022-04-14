Hot Docs says Heather Conway to transition to new role in May

April 14, 2022 at 19 h 44 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Two weeks before the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival is set to begin, organizers say co-president and executive director Heather Conway will soon shift into a new position at the organization.

The Hot Docs board of directors says Conway will assume “a new advisory role” on May 13, several days after this year’s showcase wraps.

The announcement comes less than six months after the former CBC executive joined Hot Docs to oversee strategic leadership and management of the annual festival, industry programs and other special year-round initiatives.

Hot Docs says long-time president Chris McDonald will assume sole leadership of the organization.

Meanwhile, managing director Erin Lau and conference director Paul Lewis have been named co-executive directors.

The Hot Docs film festival runs from April 28 to May 8.

In a statement, co-chair Robin Mirsky said Thursday she looks forward to Conway’s ongoing involvement in planning.

“Her decision to transition from her current role comes after much thoughtful reflection on how best to restructure the organization for greater success and how she could best contribute her considerable talents,” Mirsky added.

The organization said Conway’s future plans include providing input on Hot Docs’ five-year strategic plan, to be developed this summer.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.

