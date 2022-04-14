Local COVID-19 numbers continue to increase

CORNWALL – COVID-19 infection rates continue to increase in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region as the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant wave hits Ontario.

In a week, the estimated percentage positivity for COVID-19 infection in the EOHU region increased by two per cent and as of April 11 was 15.2 per cent.

Hospitalizations in the region have remained stable in the past week. Six people were in hospital with COVID-19 as the primary reason for being admitted. On April 11 there were no Intensive Care Unit admissions.

Two people died last week, increasing the regional death toll from the pandemic to 219 people.

Outbreaks at long-term care facilities, retirement homes, and other congregate living facilities has increased by five to 18 in total. These include outbreaks at Dundas Manor in Winchester and Community Living Dundas County in Morrisburg.

Out of the eight areas tracked by postal code, only the Hawkesbury region has shown a decreasing level of COVID-19 infection. Postal codes starting with K0C have the second highest increase in positivity based on returned PCR-based testing. PCR testing has been limited to those at highest risk of infection and the numbers are then statistically projected on the larger population.

Areas of South Dundas, North Dundas, and Prescott-Russell County are not included in the testing results as those postal code prefixes are based in Brockville and Ottawa respectively.

