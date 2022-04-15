Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,855.70, up 17.68 points.)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 52 cents, or 8.9 per cent, to $6.35 on 12.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Up 74 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $83 on 9.1 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 6.7 per cent, to $2.23 on 8.8 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Up 46 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $136.86 on 8.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 6 cents, or 0.27 per cent, to $22.05 on 8.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Unchanged at $58.27 on 7.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Up 14 cents or 0.15 per cent to $93.99 — Toronto-Dominion Bank’s chief executive said Thursday that the corporate tax rate increase targeting financial institutions announced in last week’s federal budget could lead to unintended consequences. At the bank’s annual shareholder meeting, CEO Bharat Masrani said that the federal government has chosen to single-out the Canadian banking sector with this measure. The Liberals’ 2022 budget included a proposed surtax of 1.5 per cent on bank profits over $100 million, as well as a one-time 15 per cent charge on income above $1 billion for the 2021 tax year – a move Canada’s big bank leaders say could hurt Canada’s competitiveness on the global stage. Masrani also urged the Canadian government to reduce deficits built up during the pandemic and focus on growth amid soaring inflation and ongoing supply chain challenges.

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSX:GFL). Down 10 cents or 0.24 per cent to $41.43. GFL Environmental Inc. says it has reached a deal with the Competition Bureau, which had challenged the company’s purchase of Terrapure Environmental Ltd. last year. Under the agreement, the company says it will sell four liquid waste facilities and three tank farms in Western Canada. GFL says the sites were expected to generate annual aggregate revenue of about $20 million this year. The Competition Bureau had said Terrapure was GFL’s closest competitor for industrial waste services and oil recycling services in markets in Western Canada and that the acquisition likely substantially lessened competition. It had filed an application with the Competition Tribunal late last year for a court order requiring GFL to sell any assets necessary to correct the reduction in competition. GFL announced a deal last year to buy the solid waste and environmental solutions business of Terrapure and its subsidiaries for about $927 million. The deal, which excluded Terrapure’s battery recycling business, closed in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.