Municipal services affected by Easter weekend

April 14, 2022 — Changed at 15 h 41 min on April 13, 2022
Provided by the City of Cornwall
CORNWALL, Ontario – The upcoming Easter holidays will mean that municipal offices will be closed on Friday, April 15 and Monday April 18.

Although Cornwall Transit buses won’t be running on Friday, they will be in service on Monday. The Cornwall Transit offices will be closed on both Friday and Monday.

The Cornwall landfill will be closed on Friday, but open Saturday and Monday.

Friday’s waste collection will occur on Saturday, and Monday’s collection will continue as normal.

The Benson Centre will be closed on Friday. The Aquatic Centre will be closed on Friday and Sunday, and open on Monday.

