OHL Roundup: Greyhounds beat Wolves 6-4 for fifth straight win

April 14, 2022 at 2 h 17 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Robert Calisti assisted on three different goals as the Soo Greyhounds extended their winning streak Wednesday to five straight with a 6-4 victory over the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL.

Six different skaters scored for the Greyhounds (38-21-7) in the win.

Mitchell Weeks made 43 saves in the loss for Sudbury (23-37-7).

The Wolves got a pair of goals late in the third period to make it 6-4 but ran out of time to complete their comeback.

ATTACK 4 COLTS 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Cedrick Guindon and Servac Petrovsky each scored two goals to lead Owen Sound (33-26-8) past Barrie (33-26-7). Sam Sedley picked up three assists in the Attack win.

KNIGHTS 4 RANGERS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Cody Morgan scored two goals as London (38-21-7) edged Kitchener (30-31-5). Luke Evangelista added to his league-leading total by scoring his 55th of the season for the Knights.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario News

OHL Roundup: Petes beat IceDogs 5-1 to clinch playoff spot

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — J.R. Avon scored the game-winning goal on a short-handed opportunity at the 16:49 mark of the first period as…

Ontario News

OHL Roundup: Beck scores twice for Steelheads in 5-3 win over Wolves

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Owen Beck scored twice, including a short-handed goal, for the Mississauga Steelheads…

Ontario News

OHL Roundup: Chromiak scores hat trick as Frontenacs dump Petes 8-1 in matinee

KINGSTON, Ont. — Martin Chromiak scored a hat trick and added two assists to lead the Kingston Frontenacs…