OHL Roundup: Greyhounds beat Wolves 6-4 for fifth straight win

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Robert Calisti assisted on three different goals as the Soo Greyhounds extended their winning streak Wednesday to five straight with a 6-4 victory over the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL.

Six different skaters scored for the Greyhounds (38-21-7) in the win.

Mitchell Weeks made 43 saves in the loss for Sudbury (23-37-7).

The Wolves got a pair of goals late in the third period to make it 6-4 but ran out of time to complete their comeback.

—

ATTACK 4 COLTS 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Cedrick Guindon and Servac Petrovsky each scored two goals to lead Owen Sound (33-26-8) past Barrie (33-26-7). Sam Sedley picked up three assists in the Attack win.

—

KNIGHTS 4 RANGERS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Cody Morgan scored two goals as London (38-21-7) edged Kitchener (30-31-5). Luke Evangelista added to his league-leading total by scoring his 55th of the season for the Knights.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2022.