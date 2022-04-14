Randy Bachman postpones tour due to ‘health challenges’

April 14, 2022 at 16 h 01 min
Reading time: 1 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Randy Bachman postpones tour due to ‘health challenges’

TORONTO — Randy Bachman says he’s postponing his upcoming spring concert tour after “a series of health challenges.”

The former Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive member was set to play dates in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario in late April and May.

“The past six months have been the hardest of my entire life,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“In my heart, soul and mind, I feel fantastic, but physically, I realize I can’t perform at this time and need to postpone.”

His post did not specify his health issues and Bachman’s manager declined to offer further details.

Bachman says tickets for the tour will be honoured for the as-yet-announced rescheduled shows or can be refunded.

In July, Bachman is set to reunite with his former Guess Who bandmate Burton Cummings for a number of shows.

Bachman has disclosed some health issues in the past, notably a weight gain that led him to undergo gastric bypass surgery in November 2001.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.

